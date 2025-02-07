IO_uring Zero-Copy Receive Support Ready For Linux 6.15 Networking

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 7 February 2025 at 01:57 PM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX NETWORKING
It's looking like IO_uring zero-copy receive support should be ready for the Linux 6.15 kernel cycle this spring.

IO_uring lead developer Jens Axboe shared on X today that the networking side of the IO_uring receive zero-copy support was finally merged to the net-next code ahead of the Linux 6.15 kernel.

Tweet


The IO_uring side patches still need to be queued up by Axboe, but with the networking subsystem side work now queued and one month to go until the Linux 6.15 cycle, it looks like it could cross the finish line for the next kernel version.

As explained of this IO_uring zero-copy receive support in the networking merge:
"This patchset contains net/ patches needed by a new io_uring request implementing zero copy rx into userspace pages, eliminating a kernel to user copy.

We configure a page pool that a driver uses to fill a hw rx queue to hand out user pages instead of kernel pages. Any data that ends up hitting this hw rx queue will thus be dma'd into userspace memory directly, without needing to be bounced through kernel memory. 'Reading' data out of a socket instead becomes a _notification_ mechanism, where the kernel tells userspace where the data is. The overall approach is similar to the devmem TCP proposal."

The benchmark results shown in that merge are extremely positive:

Performance benchmarks


Looking great and exciting to finally see this approaching mainline after thirteen rounds of patch review!
2 Comments
Related News
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Bytedance Praises eBPF - Notes 10% Improvement In Network Throughput
Linux 6.14 Adds ROCEv2 Support For The Alibaba Cloud
Linux 6.14 Networking Brings Many Wired & Wireless Driver Improvements
Intel Gigabit Ethernet Driver To Speed-Up With AF_XDP Zero-Copy For Linux 6.14
Marvell Begins Working On Linux Support For Their Next-Gen Octeon "CN20K" DPU
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font
Wine Merge Request Opened For NTSYNC In-Process Synchronization With Linux 6.14+