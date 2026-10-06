IBM & Red Hat Find More Than 400 New Vulnerabilities In Popular Java Code

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 6 October 2026 at 09:23 AM EDT. 21 Comments
RED HAT
IBM and Red Hat announced today they have identified and remediated more than 400 previously unknown vulnerabilities across popular Java libraries.

Red Hat's Lightwell open-source software supply chain initiative that relies on specialized AI agents was able to accelerate the discovery of 400+ vulnerabilities affecting popular Java code. They announced this feat today as part of their promoting Lightwell Clearinghouse to GA, which is an enterprise service for their customers to submit open-source software dependencies for priority review and remediation.

From today's announcement:
"The milestone addresses a growing business risk. As autonomous AI agents become capable of combining several lower-risk software weaknesses into a more serious attack, companies need to do more than identify vulnerabilities. They need a practical way to develop, test and deploy fixes in the software that supports critical applications."

Details are light on all the specific vulnerabilities uncovered. They appear to be ramping up fast in their Lightwell efforts as in the embargoed press release days ago was at 300+ vulnerabilities and then increased to 400+ vulnerabilities. Their AI laden press release announcing these 400+ vulnerabilities can be found on the IBM Newsroom.
21 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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