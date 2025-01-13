Hyprland Wayland Compositor Lands HDR / Color Management Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 13 January 2025 at 06:05 AM EST. 34 Comments
WAYLAND
Hyprland is now the latest Wayland compositor supporting the color management protocols and allowing High Dynamic Range (HDR) color support with capable displays.

A month-old pull request adding the xx-color-management-v4 and frog-color-management-v1 protocols has been merged to Hyprland Git along with the ability for the compositor to send HDR metadata.

The xx-color-management-v4 protocol is around allowing clients to know color properties of outputs and for informing the compositor around color properties of their surface contents.

The frog-color-management-v1 protocol from Valve's Joshua Ashton and KDE developer Xaver Hugl is the experimental protocol focused on HDR game support until the upstream Wayland protocol is all complete and ready.

Hyprland compositor


Those interested in the HDR and color management support for the Hyprland compositor can find out all of the details via this GitHub pull request that's recently been merged.
