Hyprland 0.57 Released With Compiz Inspired Wobbly Windows
For those that want to reminisce over the days long ago of Compiz and Beryl on the Linux desktop, the Hyprland 0.57 Wayland compositor released today and has added Compiz-inspired wobbly windows support.
Two decades ago Compiz with wobbly windows and other effects were popular while now Hyprland has decided to add the wobbly windows option for its users. Window wobble is introduced in Hyprland as a window transformer There is a "no_wobble" window rule and workspace rule for those not wanting the behavior.
Hyprland 0.57 also adds blur variants, workspace sharing, and a variety of other enhancements.
More details on Hyprland 0,57 via the Hyprland blog. The lengthy list of features and other changes/fixes in full can be found via GitHub>.
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