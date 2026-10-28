Hyprland 0.57 Released With Compiz Inspired Wobbly Windows

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 28 October 2026 at 07:45 AM EDT. 4 Comments
DESKTOP
For those that want to reminisce over the days long ago of Compiz and Beryl on the Linux desktop, the Hyprland 0.57 Wayland compositor released today and has added Compiz-inspired wobbly windows support.

Two decades ago Compiz with wobbly windows and other effects were popular while now Hyprland has decided to add the wobbly windows option for its users. Window wobble is introduced in Hyprland as a window transformer There is a "no_wobble" window rule and workspace rule for those not wanting the behavior.

Hyprland window wobble


Hyprland 0.57 also adds blur variants, workspace sharing, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on Hyprland 0,57 via the Hyprland blog. The lengthy list of features and other changes/fixes in full can be found via GitHub>.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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