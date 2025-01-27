Hyprland 0.47 Wayland Compositor Delivers Experimental HDR, GPU Hotplugging
Hyprland 0.47 is out to begin a new week with some exciting enhancements to this visuals-focused Wayland compositor.
Most significant with Hyprland 0.47 is now providing experimental HDR and color management support that was merged earlier this month. This implements the xx-color-management-v4 and frog-color-management-v1 Wayland protocols and becomes among the few Wayland compositors supporting HDR thus far.
The xx-color-management-v4 protocol is around allowing clients to know color properties of outputs and for informing the compositor around color properties of their surface contents. The frog-color-management-v1 protocol from Valve's Joshua Ashton and KDE developer Xaver Hugl is the experimental protocol focused on HDR game support until the upstream Wayland protocol is all complete and ready.
Hyprland 0.47 also plumbs in GPU hot-plugging support to its renderer, key binding updates, and new hyprland_lock_notify_v1 and hyprland_surface_v1 protocols. Plus dozens of fixes and other improvements.
Hyprland also added a donation request reminder to appear twice a year, inspired by KDE's yearly donation reminder.
More details on today's Hyprland 0.47 release via Hyprland.org.
