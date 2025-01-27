Hyprland 0.47 Wayland Compositor Delivers Experimental HDR, GPU Hotplugging

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 27 January 2025 at 09:51 AM EST. 4 Comments
WAYLAND
Hyprland 0.47 is out to begin a new week with some exciting enhancements to this visuals-focused Wayland compositor.

Most significant with Hyprland 0.47 is now providing experimental HDR and color management support that was merged earlier this month. This implements the xx-color-management-v4 and frog-color-management-v1 Wayland protocols and becomes among the few Wayland compositors supporting HDR thus far.

The xx-color-management-v4 protocol is around allowing clients to know color properties of outputs and for informing the compositor around color properties of their surface contents. The frog-color-management-v1 protocol from Valve's Joshua Ashton and KDE developer Xaver Hugl is the experimental protocol focused on HDR game support until the upstream Wayland protocol is all complete and ready.

Hyprland 0.47 also plumbs in GPU hot-plugging support to its renderer, key binding updates, and new hyprland_lock_notify_v1 and hyprland_surface_v1 protocols. Plus dozens of fixes and other improvements.

Hyprland desktop


Hyprland also added a donation request reminder to appear twice a year, inspired by KDE's yearly donation reminder.

More details on today's Hyprland 0.47 release via Hyprland.org.
4 Comments
Related News
Hyprland Wayland Compositor Lands HDR / Color Management Support
Niri 25.01 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Brings More Features
Wayland's Wild 2024 With Better KDE Plasma Support, NVIDIA Maturity & More Desktops
Wayland Protocols 1.39 Released With Data Control & Workspace Additions
Hyprland 0.46 Wayland Compositor Brings Several New Features
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14