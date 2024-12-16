Hyprland 0.46 Wayland Compositor Brings Several New Features

Hyprland 0.46 is out today as the newest update to this Wayland compositor that is packing in many new features ahead of the holidays.Hyprland 0.46 delivers better NVIDIA hardware cursors support with "no-downsides" thanks to the experimental "cursor:use_cpu_buffer" option. The Hyprland 0.46 release also enjoys improved color handling for gradients and color transitions to look more natural with sRGB, XWayland drag and drop support is restored, a new update screen, new window rules, new festive splashes for Christmas and New Year holidays, various fixes, and other scattered improvements throughout.

More details on the new Hyprland 0.46 Wayland compositor features via Hyprland.org . Hyprland compositor downloads and more details on all of the fixes/changes in full via GitHub