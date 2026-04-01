Huawei Matebook E Go Laptops To Be Better Supported With Linux 6.15

For those that happen to have a Huawei Matebook E Go 2-in-1 laptop or have been considering these ARM laptops, the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel will be better supporting these devices thanks to a new driver set to be merged.Queued up via the platform-drivers-x86 branch for the upcoming Linux 6.15 merge window is an embedded controller (EC) driver for the Huawei Matebook E laptops . This EC driver enables Linux to enjoy working battery/charger monitoring, charge controls, Fn-lock key controls, temperature sensors, better USB-C controls, and other functionality.

"There are three variants of which Huawei released the first two simultaneously.



Huawei Matebook E Go LTE(sc8180x), codename seems to be gaokun2.

Huawei Matebook E Go([email protected]), codename must be gaokun3.

Huawei Matebook E Go 2023([email protected]), codename should be also gaokun3.



Adding support for the latter two variants for now, this driver should also work for the sc8180x variant according to acpi table files, but I don't have the device to test yet.



Different from other Qualcomm Snapdragon sc8280xp based machines, the Huawei Matebook E Go uses an embedded controller while others use a system called PMIC GLink. This embedded controller can be used to perform a set of various functions, including, but not limited to:



- Battery and charger monitoring;

- Charge control and smart charge;

- Fn_lock settings;

- Tablet lid status;

- Temperature sensors;

- USB Type-C notifications (ports orientation, DP alt mode HPD);

- USB Type-C PD (according to observation, up to 48w).



Add a driver for the EC which creates devices for UCSI and power supply devices."