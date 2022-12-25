Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays From Phoronix

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all those celebrating at the end of 2022 as we get ready for the New Year.

May you and your loved ones have a great holiday season. For those still in front of your devices, there will still be the usual flow of daily Phoronix content of open-source news, Linux hardware reviews and benchmarks, and other interesting end-of-year content.

May 2023 be better off than 2022 when it comes to the global situations/conflicts and may this looming recession be short-lived as well as the unfortunate state of the ad industry and rampant use of ad-blocking... Sadly those factors, among others, continue to put a major strain on operations and challenge my ability to continue as Phoronix approaches its 19th birthday in June.

But for now onward to end-of-year benchmarking articles and other interesting content over the days ahead. If you would like to show your support as 2022 approaches the end, consider the Phoronix Premium 2022 end-of-year deal to go ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits while helping to ensure a viable 2023 for Phoronix operations.

Thanks for your support and continued reading over the course of 2022 and here's to a more prosperous new year.
