Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays From Phoronix
May you and your loved ones have a great holiday season. For those still in front of your devices, there will still be the usual flow of daily Phoronix content of open-source news, Linux hardware reviews and benchmarks, and other interesting end-of-year content.
May 2023 be better off than 2022 when it comes to the global situations/conflicts and may this looming recession be short-lived as well as the unfortunate state of the ad industry and rampant use of ad-blocking... Sadly those factors, among others, continue to put a major strain on operations and challenge my ability to continue as Phoronix approaches its 19th birthday in June.
But for now onward to end-of-year benchmarking articles and other interesting content over the days ahead. If you would like to show your support as 2022 approaches the end, consider the Phoronix Premium 2022 end-of-year deal to go ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits while helping to ensure a viable 2023 for Phoronix operations.
Thanks for your support and continued reading over the course of 2022 and here's to a more prosperous new year.