HiSilicon HIBMC DP Support For Linux 6.14, Additional AMDXDNA Fixes Queued
Maxime Ripard of Red Hat today sent out the first set of "drm-misc-next" patches of 2025 for queuing into DRM-Next until the Linux 6.14 merge window opens in the coming weeks.
We are approaching the cut-off of new feature material permitting for the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) drivers ahead of Linux 6.14. Squeezing into this morning's drm-misc-next pull request is a new DisplayPort (DP) module for the HiSilicon HIBMC driver. This display driver is for the HIBMC SoC for baseboard management controller (BMC) needs. This new module should get the HIBMC DP needs taken care of per the prior patches:
A new accelerator driver already queued into DRM-Next for Linux 6.14 is the long-awaited AMDXDNA for Ryzen AI NPU support. In addition to the driver itself and some follow-up patches already queued, for today's drm-misc-next pull are some additional fixes... Mostly some random small items. This pull also has an AMDGPU driver change for tracking buffer object (BO) memory statistics at runtime.
The full list of patches for today's drm-misc-next pull can be found on the dri-devel list.
