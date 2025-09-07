Hangover 10.14 Released With Updated FEX, Box64 & DXVK

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 7 September 2025 at 09:28 AM EDT. 7 Comments
WINE
Hangover is the open-source project that leverages Wine to allow running x86 32-bit and 64-bit Windows applications on AArch64 Linux systems. Hangover pairs Wine with an emulator like Box64 or FEX for the x86/x86_64 to AArch64 translation while also eyeing other CPU architecture support too.

André Zwing announced the release of Hangover 10.14 today as the latest snapshot and builds atop the recent upstream Wine 10.14 release.

In addition to pulling in the latest Wine code, Hangover 10.14 ships the FEX 2508.1 emulator, updated the Box64 emulator to its newest snapshot, and also pulls in DXVK 2.7.1 for the latest Direct3D implementation atop Vulkan. With the upgrade to the FEX 2508 series are some significant speed improvements.

Hangover project logo


Hangover 10.14 downloads and more information on this release for enjoying Windows x86/x86_64 games and apps on AArch64 Linux via GitHub.
7 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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