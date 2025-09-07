Hangover 10.14 Released With Updated FEX, Box64 & DXVK
Hangover is the open-source project that leverages Wine to allow running x86 32-bit and 64-bit Windows applications on AArch64 Linux systems. Hangover pairs Wine with an emulator like Box64 or FEX for the x86/x86_64 to AArch64 translation while also eyeing other CPU architecture support too.
André Zwing announced the release of Hangover 10.14 today as the latest snapshot and builds atop the recent upstream Wine 10.14 release.
In addition to pulling in the latest Wine code, Hangover 10.14 ships the FEX 2508.1 emulator, updated the Box64 emulator to its newest snapshot, and also pulls in DXVK 2.7.1 for the latest Direct3D implementation atop Vulkan. With the upgrade to the FEX 2508 series are some significant speed improvements.
Hangover 10.14 downloads and more information on this release for enjoying Windows x86/x86_64 games and apps on AArch64 Linux via GitHub.
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