Wine-Based Hangover Project Drops QEMU In Favor Of FEX & Box64 For Emulation

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 June 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT. 16 Comments
WINE
Building off Friday's release of Wine 10.11 for running Windows games and applications on Linux is now Hangover 10.11 for this Wine-based software used for running Windows games/applications cross-architecture such as on AArch64/ARM64 systems.

Hangover remains focused on enabling x86 32-bit and 64-bit Windows software on AArch64 Wine thanks to emulation technology. The emulator support by Hangover has relied on QEMU, FEX, or Box64 projects. With Hangover 10.11, the QEMU code has been removed. Both FEX-Emu and Box64 have matured quite nicely for enabling x86_64 Linux binaries to run speedy and well on AArch64 single board computers, ARM64 servers, and more. With the success of Box64 and FEX, the QEMU option for Hangover is now removed.

Wine and Ampere CPUs


Hangover 10.11 meanwhile also pulls in the very latest Box64 development code. Hangover 10.11 source downloads along with pre-built Debian and Ubuntu binaries are available via GitHub.
16 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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