Hangover 10.0 Released For Running Windows Games/Apps On ARM64 Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 28 January 2025 at 06:05 AM EST. 1 Comment
WINE
Building off last week's release of Wine 10.0, Hangover 10.0 is now available as this adaptation for running Windows games and applications on ARM64 Linux and other non-x86_64 CPU architectures.

Hangover is the open-source project that pairs Wine with emulation tech like FEX and QEMU and Box64 for being able to run on other non-x86/x86_64 architectures. AArch64 remains the primary focus of Hangover but there's also been work carried out on POWER and RISC-V support too.

Besides incorporating all of the code/changes from Wine 10.0, Hangover 10.0 in the past year has incorporated DXVK builds for Direct3D 9/10/11 on Vulkan, began providing more binary packages for different Linux distributions, avoided various hacks and workarounds, and began supporting ARM64EC for running x86_64 applications.

Hangover 10.0


Downloads and more details on the Hangover 10.0 release via GitHub.
