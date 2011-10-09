Hangover 10.0 Released For Running Windows Games/Apps On ARM64 Linux
Building off last week's release of Wine 10.0, Hangover 10.0 is now available as this adaptation for running Windows games and applications on ARM64 Linux and other non-x86_64 CPU architectures.
Hangover is the open-source project that pairs Wine with emulation tech like FEX and QEMU and Box64 for being able to run on other non-x86/x86_64 architectures. AArch64 remains the primary focus of Hangover but there's also been work carried out on POWER and RISC-V support too.
Besides incorporating all of the code/changes from Wine 10.0, Hangover 10.0 in the past year has incorporated DXVK builds for Direct3D 9/10/11 on Vulkan, began providing more binary packages for different Linux distributions, avoided various hacks and workarounds, and began supporting ARM64EC for running x86_64 applications.
Downloads and more details on the Hangover 10.0 release via GitHub.
