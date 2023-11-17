Valve Updates Half-Life For 25th Anniversary - Adds Official Steam Deck Support

This weekend marks 25 years already since Valve originally released Half-Life! In celebration of this milestone, Valve released today the Half-Life 25th Anniversary Update that now includes official Steam Deck support, Steam networking and controller support, updated graphics settings, and more.

Valve has updated Half-Life for its 25th anniversary to include a number of graphics fixes, widescreen field of view support, integration with modern Steam interfaces, and officially verified Steam Deck support. There are also four new multiplayer maps. Half-Life: Uplink as the original standalone Half-Life demo has also been added to the game.

This update also brings OpenGL optimizations for the Steam Deck, restores OpenGL over-bright support, improves font rendering on Linux, software renderer support on Linux, and a variety of other fixes. More details on this major milestone via SteamPowered.com. There is also a new web page dedicated to the Half-Life 25th Anniversary at Half-Life.com.
