Haiku Enjoyed A Busy October Implementing More Features

The Haiku open-source operating system project inspired by BeOS has remained very active implementing more features and fixes as we approach the end of 2024.

The Haiku OS project has published their October 2024 status report that outlines some of the recent development efforts to this unique operating system.

Haiku project screenshot


Some of the Haiku accomplishments for the past month include:

- The Broadcom broadcom570x network driver now uses MSIs for interrupts where possible and in turn fixes support for a number of Broadcom devices.

- The VMXNET driver has been ported over from FreeBSD to support VMware's VMXNET para-virtualized network interface.

- The BFS file-system code now enjoys optimized search for the next free block that in turn makes for "greatly speed up" the creation and resizing of files on fragmented partitions.

- Fixing the boot process on systems with large amounts of RAM.

- Better handling systems with multiple batteries within the PowerStatus application.

More details on the recent Haiku development efforts via Haiku-OS.org.
