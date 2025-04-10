Haiku OS Continued Improving Hardware Driver Support In March

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 11 April 2025 at 06:04 AM EDT. 10 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Haiku OS open-source operating system inspired by BeOS has issued their newest monthly development report.

Haiku OS merged a number of improvements over the past month to benefit the hardware support on this open-source OS. As is often the case, many of their drivers are derived from code found in the likes of OpenBSD and FreeBSD. Some of the hardware driver changes that occurred over the past month include:

- The Intel iaxwifi200 WiFi driver that is derived from IWX from OpenBSD has merged changes for supporting another Intel WiFI 6 adapter.

- The Qualcomm Atheros atheros813x derived from FreeBSD code has also been adapted to fix support for some newer devices.

- A Mediatek driver for MT7601U wireless devices has been ported over from FreeBSD but it's not yet known if it's actually working.

- Autonomous power save mode has been implemented within the NVMe disk driver to save approximately one Watt on some systems.

Plus there are many other low-level improvements that were made the past month throughout the Haiku OS kernel, apps, and rest of the codebase.

Haiku OS


See the monthly activity report on Haiku-OS.org to learn more about the development changes from March.
10 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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