Haiku OS Continued Improving Hardware Driver Support In March

The Haiku OS open-source operating system inspired by BeOS has issued their newest monthly development report.Haiku OS merged a number of improvements over the past month to benefit the hardware support on this open-source OS. As is often the case, many of their drivers are derived from code found in the likes of OpenBSD and FreeBSD. Some of the hardware driver changes that occurred over the past month include:- The Intel iaxwifi200 WiFi driver that is derived from IWX from OpenBSD has merged changes for supporting another Intel WiFI 6 adapter.- The Qualcomm Atheros atheros813x derived from FreeBSD code has also been adapted to fix support for some newer devices.- A Mediatek driver for MT7601U wireless devices has been ported over from FreeBSD but it's not yet known if it's actually working.- Autonomous power save mode has been implemented within the NVMe disk driver to save approximately one Watt on some systems.Plus there are many other low-level improvements that were made the past month throughout the Haiku OS kernel, apps, and rest of the codebase.

See the monthly activity report on Haiku-OS.org to learn more about the development changes from March.