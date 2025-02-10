BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Starts 2025 Off Introducing An AMD CPU Temperature Driver

11 February 2025
The BeOS-inspired Haiku open-source operating system project has published their January 2025 status report that outlines all of the interesting work over the past month.

Haiku open-source developers were busy starting off 2025 working on new drivers, compatibility enhancements, various application improvements, and other development activity. Some of the January 2025 highlights for this open-source OS include:

- Improved device probing logic in the FreeBSD compatibility layer to avoid allocating and freeing large chunks of memory so frequently.

- A new "amd_thermal" driver is introduced for reading CPU temperatures on AMD systems. The same developer also cleaned up the pch_thermal chipset temperature driver as well as adding the acpi_thermal driver to default Haiku builds.

- Fixes for the radeon_hd graphics driver.

- Support for Intel Alder Lake chipsets within the "intel_extreme" modesetting driver.

- The Wacom Bamboo Capture CTH-470 tablet support has been added to the Wacom input driver.

- Speed, acceleration, and scroll settings are now exposed within the Touchpad preferences.

- A "very large" refactoring for menu items and shortcut handling within Tracker. This "touches nearly every item displayed in menu bars and context menus" for Tracker with now allowing live updating of menus when modifier keys change, adding cut/copy/paste to context menus, and other features.

- Support for special files like FIFOs and UNIX sockets for the RAMFS file-system.

- A number of different Haiku kernel improvements.

Haiku screenshot example


More details on this past month's improvements via Haiku-OS.org.
4 Comments
