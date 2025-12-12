Haiku OS Sees Port Of Go 1.18 Programming Language

The BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system has received a recent port of the Go programming language to the platform. Plus Haiku also saw app improvements and more over the month of November.Haiku received a port of Go 1.18 to its open-source operating system. Go 1.18 trails behind Go 1.25 upstream and was released back in 2022. But this Go port to Haiku is much newer than the original Go 1.4 port for that now decade-old state. As part of bringing the newer Go over, Haiku has seen some improvements to its POSIX compliance as well as various fixes.Haiku's Terminal now synchronizes its internal clipboard with the system clipboard only at start-up, the Mail app has seen some fixes, and various other app work over the past month.

Haiku in November also saw compatibility improvements to its SDHCI driver, fixes to its touchpad support, and other improvements.More details on these Haiku improvements for the past month can be found via the Haiku-OS.org blog