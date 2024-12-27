New Linux Drivers Improve Support For ARM-Powered HUAWEI MateBook E Go Laptops

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 27 December 2024 at 01:11 PM EST.
A new set of patches implement EC, UCSI, and PSY drivers for the ARM-based HUAWEI MateBook E Go laptops powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. In turn these new Linux kernel patches get a lot more functionality working for these Huawei ARM64 laptops.

The current HUAWEI MateBook E Go laptops make use of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform -- not to be confused with the newest and most exciting Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite SoCs for laptops. The HUAWEI MateBook E Go ships with Microsoft Windows 11 Home by default, features a 12.3-inch 1600p display, 16GB of LPDDR4x, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage.

HUAWEI Matebook E Go


With the patches posted today on the Linux kernel mailing list, these new HUAWEI drivers for the embedded controller (EC), UCSI, and PSY get battery/charger information reporting, charging thresholds control, FN key lock, lid switch detection, temperature sensors, USB Type-C Alt Mode, and USB Type-C power delivery (high power) modes working for the laptops.

Though at the moment the DeviceTree additions for the HUAWEI Matebook E-Go are only in place for the Snapdragon sc8280xp model and not the sc8180x variant due to the developer not having that other model.

Those having a HUAWEI MateBook E Go laptop or interested in these Qualcomm Snapdragon powered laptops can find these new Linux driver patches on the kernel mailing list for testing as they undergo review.
