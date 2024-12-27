New Linux Drivers Improve Support For ARM-Powered HUAWEI MateBook E Go Laptops

A new set of patches implement EC, UCSI, and PSY drivers for the ARM-based HUAWEI MateBook E Go laptops powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. In turn these new Linux kernel patches get a lot more functionality working for these Huawei ARM64 laptops.The current HUAWEI MateBook E Go laptops make use of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform -- not to be confused with the newest and most exciting Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite SoCs for laptops. The HUAWEI MateBook E Go ships with Microsoft Windows 11 Home by default, features a 12.3-inch 1600p display, 16GB of LPDDR4x, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage.

With the patches posted today on the Linux kernel mailing list, these new HUAWEI drivers for the embedded controller (EC), UCSI, and PSY get battery/charger information reporting, charging thresholds control, FN key lock, lid switch detection, temperature sensors, USB Type-C Alt Mode, and USB Type-C power delivery (high power) modes working for the laptops.Though at the moment the DeviceTree additions for the HUAWEI Matebook E-Go are only in place for the Snapdragon sc8280xp model and not the sc8180x variant due to the developer not having that other model.Those having a HUAWEI MateBook E Go laptop or interested in these Qualcomm Snapdragon powered laptops can find these new Linux driver patches on the kernel mailing list for testing as they undergo review.