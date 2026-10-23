HPFS Is The Latest File-System Facing Possible Removal On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 23 October 2026 at 12:27 PM EDT. 9 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
HPFS is the latest file-system driver for the Linux kernel facing possible removal. The High Performance File-System (HPFS) was developed by IBM and Microsoft for OS/2.

Following the BFS removal in Linux 7.4 as the old UnixWare file-system for boot partitions, HPFS is now on deck for possible removal from the mainline Linux kernel. HPFS development began nearly 40 years ago for OS/2 and hasn't really been relevant for many years.

The HPFS Linux driver has been orphaned and unmaintained for quite a while with no active users believed.

As with other areas of the kernel seldom seeing maintenance and improvements, the burden has increased in the world of AI agents scouring every bit of the source tree.

HPFS Kconfig


This patch on the Linux kernel mailing list removes all 6,969 lines of the HPFS file-system code from the kernel. We'll see if it gets picked up for Linux v7.5 or how the HPFS story ends on Linux.
9 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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