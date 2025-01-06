HDMI 2.2 Announced With 96 Gbps Bandwidth - Still With Restricted Licensing

The HDMI Forum used CES for today announcing the HDMI 2.2 specification that will be available to HDMI 2.x adopters in the first half of the calendar year.HDMI 2.2 doubles of the available bandwidth to 96 Gbps. The HDMI 96 Gbps bandwidth requires new "Ultra96" HDMI cables but otherwise HDMI 2.2 can remain backwards compatible with existing HDMI devices. HDMI 2.2 also introduces a new Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) for improving audio and video synchronization. HDMI 2.2 also incorporates "next gen" HDMI Fixed Rate Link technology. HDMI 2.2 details beyond that were otherwise limited with today's CES 2025 press release.

"The new specification will be available to all HDMI 2.x Adopters and they will be notified when it is released in H1 2025."