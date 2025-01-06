HDMI 2.2 Announced With 96 Gbps Bandwidth - Still With Restricted Licensing

The HDMI Forum used CES for today announcing the HDMI 2.2 specification that will be available to HDMI 2.x adopters in the first half of the calendar year.

HDMI 2.2 doubles of the available bandwidth to 96 Gbps. The HDMI 96 Gbps bandwidth requires new "Ultra96" HDMI cables but otherwise HDMI 2.2 can remain backwards compatible with existing HDMI devices. HDMI 2.2 also introduces a new Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) for improving audio and video synchronization. HDMI 2.2 also incorporates "next gen" HDMI Fixed Rate Link technology. HDMI 2.2 details beyond that were otherwise limited with today's CES 2025 press release.

HDMI Ultra96 cable graphic


For those hoping HDMI 2.2 would bring with it fundamental licensing changes due to last year the HDMI Forum rejecting the open-source HDMI 2.1 driver support from AMD, there doesn't appear to be any fundamental changes there in their licensing policies or otherwise becoming more "open" in the standard. Today's press release notes:
"The new specification will be available to all HDMI 2.x Adopters and they will be notified when it is released in H1 2025."

The HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI LA) remains in place and responsible for HDMI 2.2 licensing. So no changes there.

The brief HDMI 2.2 details published today can be found on HDMI.org.
