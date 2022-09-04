GravityMark 1.70 Released With VK_EXT_mesh_shader, Vulkan ReBAR Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 September 2022 at 05:20 AM EDT. 5 Comments
GravityMark 1.70 has been released as the multi-API graphics benchmark developed by Tellusim Technologies that was started by former Unigine engine CTO and co-founder Alexander Zapryagaev.

Notable with this weekend's GravityMark 1.70 update is VK_EXT_mesh_shader now being supported. This multi-vendor Vulkan mesh shader extension debuted this past week in the Vulkan 1.3.226 release. This builds upon the work started by NVIDIA with their vendor-specific mesh shader extension around since the Turing days and makes it appropriate for use by all major GPU vendors. The NVIDIA Vulkan beta already added support for this extension, Intel's Linux Vulkan driver supports it in Mesa 22.3, and the Radeon RADV driver has an open merge request for adding it there too.

GravityMark had supported the NVIDIA mesh shader extension while now there is the VK_EXT_mesh_shader support.

Also notable with Saturday's GravityMark 1.70 update is adding Vulkan Resizable BAR (ReBAR) support for use with modern GPUs and helping to squeeze more performance out of this demanding, modern GPU benchmark.


Windows / Linux / macOS downloads and more details on GravityMark 1.70 as this free benchmark via gravitymark.tellusim.com. I'll have up v1.70 benchmarks in my next round of Linux GPU benchmarks.
5 Comments
