Gravity Linux Aims To Provide A Nice Experience For Apple M4 & Newer

"The following features are known not to work: suspend, display out on the USB-C ports (HDMI works), and Thunderbolt/USB4. Additionally, power consumption may be higher than expected (not very relevant for a desktop); we have set conservative limits for max speaker volume for safety reasons; and shutdown/reboot are flaky (you can just use the power button anyways). Every feature not listed here works and has been tested."

There's a new Linux distribution focused on supporting Linux on Apple Silicon Macs. Gravity Linux is this new distribution that is a spin of Fedora Remix and is catering to the still-experimentally-supported Apple M4 Macs and newer. In addition to leveraging Asahi Linux code and reverse engineering, Gravity Linux also leverages OpenAI Codex and Claude Code.The Gravity Linux Early Alpha is now available as the project's first release and initially catering to the Apple M4 Mac Mini. This also includes experimental OpenGL 3.3 / OpenGL ES 3.0 support with GPU acceleration and is running the KDE Plasma desktop with Wayland.While some Mac Mini M4 features are working, there is a list of hardware features known to not be currently supported:This release is only for the M4 Mac Mini and next they have hopes for the other M4 / M4 Pro / M4 Max devices as well as having their eye on the MacBook Neo.