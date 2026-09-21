Gravity Linux Aims To Provide A Nice Experience For Apple M4 & Newer

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 21 September 2026 at 03:58 PM EDT. 16 Comments
APPLE
There's a new Linux distribution focused on supporting Linux on Apple Silicon Macs. Gravity Linux is this new distribution that is a spin of Fedora Remix and is catering to the still-experimentally-supported Apple M4 Macs and newer. In addition to leveraging Asahi Linux code and reverse engineering, Gravity Linux also leverages OpenAI Codex and Claude Code.

The Gravity Linux Early Alpha is now available as the project's first release and initially catering to the Apple M4 Mac Mini. This also includes experimental OpenGL 3.3 / OpenGL ES 3.0 support with GPU acceleration and is running the KDE Plasma desktop with Wayland.

While some Mac Mini M4 features are working, there is a list of hardware features known to not be currently supported:
"The following features are known not to work: suspend, display out on the USB-C ports (HDMI works), and Thunderbolt/USB4. Additionally, power consumption may be higher than expected (not very relevant for a desktop); we have set conservative limits for max speaker volume for safety reasons; and shutdown/reboot are flaky (you can just use the power button anyways). Every feature not listed here works and has been tested."

This release is only for the M4 Mac Mini and next they have hopes for the other M4 / M4 Pro / M4 Max devices as well as having their eye on the MacBook Neo.

Gravity Linux


They hope that eventually all of their work will reach the upstream Linux kernel. Those wishing to learn more can do so via the GravityLinux.org announcement.

While they note only clean room reverse engineering was done in working on this M4 Linux support, they are leveraging OpenAI Codex (GPT-6 Astra) and Claude Code (Claude Fable 5.1) as part of their work. Going through the gravity-m4 Git branch shows the recent activity assisted by OpenAI Codex and Claude Code LLMs.
16 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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