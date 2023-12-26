KDE's Nate Graham On X11 Being A Bad Platform & The Wayland Future
As we roll into 2024, Wayland sadly is still proving to be a divisive topic with some frustrated with it either from past experiences or not all software yet being fully adapted to make use of Wayland directly with all available features. There's also some still hoping for an X11 renaissance that will never materialize. Well known KDE developer Nate Graham is out with a blog post today outlining his latest Wayland thoughts, how X11 is a bad platform, and the recent topic of "Wayland breaking everything" isn't really accurate.
Nate Graham acknowledges current gaps in Wayland support but on the matter of "Wayland breaks everything" isn't really the right perspective:
"Look, if I said, “Linux breaks Photoshop; you should keep using Windows!” I know how you’d respond, right? You’d say “Wait a minute, the problem is that Photoshop doesn’t support Linux!” And you’d be right. It’s a subtle but important difference that puts the responsibility in the right place. Because there’s nothing Linux can do to ‘un-break’ Photoshop; Adobe needs to port their software, and they simply haven’t done so yet.
And it’s much the same with X11 and Wayland. Wayland wasn’t designed to be a drop-in replacement for X11 any more than Linux was designed to replace Windows. Expectations need to be adjusted to reflect the fact that some changes might be required when transitioning from one to the other."
He goes on to share his thoughts on X11 being a bad platform, the real platform these days being more about Wayland / Portals / PipeWire, and more. He concludes his remarks with:
"In this context, “breaking everything” is another perhaps less accurate way of saying “not everything is fully ported yet”. This porting is necessary because Wayland is designed to target a future that doesn’t include 100% drop-in compatibility with everything we did in the past, because it turns out that a lot of those things don’t make sense anymore. For the ones that do, a compatibility layer (XWayland) is already provided, and anything needing deeper system integration generally has a path forward (Portals and Wayland protocols and PipeWire) or is being actively worked on. It’s all happening!"
Head on over to Nate's blog for his Wayland thoughts if you still are unsure about Wayland taking over of the Linux desktop that we'll hopefully see improve greatly over the course of 2024.
