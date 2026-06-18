Godot 4.7 Released With HDR Output Support
Godot 4.7 is out today as the newest feature release for this leading open-source, cross-platform game engine.
For those with modern high dynamic range displays, most exciting with Godot 4.7 is finally offering HDR output support that under Linux is supported when using Wayland. Godot 4.7 supports HDR output for 2D and 3D scenes and works across all major Windows, macOS / iOS / visionOS, and Linux platforms with the Linux desktop HDR support only working under Wayland.
Godot 4.7 also introduces AreaLight3D as a new node for rectangular light sources, the Asset Store as a replacement to its former Asset Library, improvements around the creation of 2D platformer games, built-in virtual joystick support, gyro aiming support for controllers, accelerometer controller integration, and support for the latest XR platforms.
On the Godot Editor side there is now inline previews of text-based shader operations. Godot also now supports creating games entirely on Android using the Godot Android Build Environment with export and game publishing support all within the Android confines.
Downloads and more details on today's Godot 4.7 open-source game engine release via GodotEngine.org.
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