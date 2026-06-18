Godot 4.7 Released With HDR Output Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 18 June 2026 at 03:42 PM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING
Godot 4.7 is out today as the newest feature release for this leading open-source, cross-platform game engine.

For those with modern high dynamic range displays, most exciting with Godot 4.7 is finally offering HDR output support that under Linux is supported when using Wayland. Godot 4.7 supports HDR output for 2D and 3D scenes and works across all major Windows, macOS / iOS / visionOS, and Linux platforms with the Linux desktop HDR support only working under Wayland.

Godot HDR example


Godot 4.7 also introduces AreaLight3D as a new node for rectangular light sources, the Asset Store as a replacement to its former Asset Library, improvements around the creation of 2D platformer games, built-in virtual joystick support, gyro aiming support for controllers, accelerometer controller integration, and support for the latest XR platforms.

Godot Editor 4.7


On the Godot Editor side there is now inline previews of text-based shader operations. Godot also now supports creating games entirely on Android using the Godot Android Build Environment with export and game publishing support all within the Android confines.

Downloads and more details on today's Godot 4.7 open-source game engine release via GodotEngine.org.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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