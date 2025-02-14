Go 1.24 Brings Performance Improvements, Better WebAssembly Support
Go 1.24 was released this week by Google engineers as the newest step forward for this popular programming language.
Go 1.24 delivers on various performance improvements, full support for generic type aliases with the Go programming language, various Go tooling improvements, standard library additions to facilitate FIPS 140-3 compliance, the "os.Root" type in the standard library to perform file-system operations isolated under a specific directory, and improved WebAssembly support.
When it comes to the performance work within Go 1.24, the runtime CPU overhead has been decreased by 2~3% on average across various representative benchmarks. There is more efficient memory allocation of small objects, a new runtime-internal mutex implementation, and a new built-in map implementation based on Swiss Tables.
WebAssembly improvements with Go 1.24 include a new "go:wasmexport" directive for Go programs to export functions to the WebAssembly host and support for building Go programs as a WASI reactor/library.
Downloads and more information on this week's Go 1.24 release at Go.dev.
Add A Comment