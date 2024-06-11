Intel's Glibc Non-Temporal Stores Memset Optimization Extended To AMD CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 June 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT. 5 Comments
GNU
Merged last month to the GNU C Library (glibc) Git code was a new tunable for non-temporal stores for memset. This optimization for glibc's memset performance was limited to Intel processors given at the time it was only tested/benchmarked on Intel CPUs but now it's proven to be useful too for AMD processors.

Intel toolchain engineer Noah Goldstein last month introduced this "glibc.cpu.x86_memset_non_temporal_threshold" tunable for setting the threshold for non-temporal store in memset. The x86_memset_non_temporal_threshold documentation explains:
"The glibc.cpu.x86_memset_non_temporal_threshold tunable allows the user to set threshold in bytes for non temporal store in memset. Non temporal stores give a hint to the hardware to move data directly to memory without displacing other data from the cache. This tunable is used by some platforms to determine when to use non temporal stores memset."

This memset non-temporal tunable was artificially limited to just on Intel processors given that is where it was tested and found to be of performance benefit. After all, it was an Intel engineer leading the change.

Merged on Monday to Glibc Git though is now extending this tunable for AMD processors. Fastly's Joe Damato did the testing and found that this is beneficial for AMD processors. Benchmarks have shown the non-temporal memset is beneficial for AMD processors in tests carried out across Zen 2, Zen 3, and Zen 4 hardware. The data for those interested can be found via this Google Docs spreadsheet for the various AMD Zen CPUs as well as the Intel numbers.

AMD optimization in Glibc


This commit now in Glibc allows for this tunable to work on AMD platforms.
5 Comments
Related News
IBM Ready With POWER11 Support "-mcpu=power11" For GCC
Intel Makes One Line Tweak To GCC To Fix A "Random Performance Penalty"
GCC 13.3 Compiler Released With Tons Of Bug Fixes
GNU Linux-libre 6.9 Released: More Deblobbing, Fixes Intel Graphics On GuC-Less Systems
GCC 15 Bids Farewell To Solaris 11.3 Support
GCC 14.1 Compiler Released - Intel APX & AVX10.1 Support, AMD Zen 5 Target & -fhardened
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Announced - Zen 5 Showing Big Generational Uplift
Redox OS With COSMIC Apps Is Looking Quite Nice