Git 2.48 Released With Initial Support For The Meson Build System

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 10 January 2025 at 01:40 PM EST. 6 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Git 2.48 is out today as the newest feature update to this leading distributed version control system.

Git 2.48 delivers on git fsck warning over "curiously formatted" ref contents, C23 compatibility updates, documentation updates, an improved "git mergetool" user experience, and initial Meson build system support.

The Meson build system can be used for building Git now while the CMake and GNU Make build system support will be maintained. The Meson integration isn't yet as robust as using GNU Make for compiling Git.

Git logo


Git 2.48 also brings --remerge-diff to range-diff, some improvements to partial clones, and a variety of other smaller enhancements.

More details on today's release of Git 2.48 via the release announcement and also a more detailed write-up on the GitHub Blog.
