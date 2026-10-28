GhostBSD 26.2 Released As FreeBSD 15.1 Powered OS With New Installer

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 28 October 2026 at 06:11 AM EDT. 4 Comments
BSD
GhostBSD 26.2 is out as the latest feature release of this FreeBSD-powered desktop operating system.

Succeeding GhostBSD 26.1 that was built atop FreeBSD 15.0, GhostBSD 26.2 now uses FreeBSD 15.1-RELEASE as its base for the latest stable FreeBSD upstream. FreeBSD 15.1 released in June with updated device drivers and other improvements.

GhostBSD 26.2 continues using the MATE desktop environment by default atop the XLibre server. With the 26.2 release there is also now a new installer for the operating system, which also includes new ZFS and network areas. The installer is also now capable of setting up full disk encryption with GELI in the installer.

GhostBSD 26


GhostBSD 26.2 also optimized its install ISO so it's now smaller, added the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut for opening up the terminal in the MATE desktop, and USB HID devices are now supported by default with USBHID.

Downloads and more details on the new GhostBSD 26.2 desktop BSD OS release via GhostBSD.org.
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