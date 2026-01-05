Gentoo Linux Made Progress On RISC-V, WSL & More In 2025 While Pulling In Just $12k USD
The Gentoo Linux project published their 2025 retrospective this week with their many accomplishments, including the recruitment of four more developers and now being up to 31,663 ebuilds and a total of 89GB worth of x86_64 binary packages on mirrors.
Gentoo in 2025 began plans to move away from GitHub to the Forgejo-based Codeberg in order to avoid Microsoft Copilot usage of their repositories. This is an ongoing process. On the financial front, Gentoo moved their financial structure over to Software in the Public Interface (SPI).
Some of the engineering accomplishments for Gentoo in 2025 included producing RISC-V bootable QCOW2 virtual machine images, weekly Gentoo images are now published for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) use, and localization support around musl libc. The SPARC and HPPA/PA-RISC architecture support has been destabilized given their lack of ongoing hardware access.
Some of the Gentoo packaging accomplishments for the year included Zlib-ng support, reworking Nginx, a C++ based Rust bootstrap, Python 3.13 by default, and more.
Gentoo accomplished these tasks and more in 2025 while taking in just $12,066 in income. More details on the Gentoo Linux accomplishments for 2025 via the Gentoo.org news.
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