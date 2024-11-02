Genode-Based Sculpt OS 24.10 Introduces Multi-Monitor Support

Sculpt OS for what has been working to become a general purpose operating system built off the original Genode is out with a new feature release.

Sculpt OS 24.10 delivers on an overhauled GUI stack that is now able to support multi-monitor setups.

The Genode.org release announcement explains:
"Among the many usability-related topics on our road map, multi-monitor support is certainly the most anticipated feature. It motivated a holistic modernization of Genode's GUI stack over several months, encompassing drivers, the GUI multiplexer, inter-component interfaces, up to widget toolkits. Sculpt OS 24.10 combines these new foundations with a convenient user interface for controlling monitor modes, making brightness adjustments, and setting up mirrored and panoramic monitor configurations."

Sculpt OS 24.10 also brings Qt6 toolkit compatibility, updated Linux device drivers ported from the Linux 6.6.47 LTS kernel, debugging support with the Goa SDK, and other changes.

Sculpt OS 24 project screenshot


More details on the Sculpt OS 24.10 changes via the documentation.
