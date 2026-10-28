GXVK: 3Dfx Glide API Implemented Atop Vulkan For Modern Usage
The open-source D7VK project that implements the Direct3D 7 / 6 / 5 / 3 APIs atop the Vulkan API for faster, modern performance is out with a new release. This new D7VK 2.4 release came as a bit of a surprise since it was just last month D7VK announced its maturity status and more or less in maintenance mode. But brought up in today's D7VK 2.4 announcement is an even bigger surprise: there's now an implementation of the 3Dfx Glide API atop Vulkan.
A D7VK contributor forked the DXVK code, which D7VK is also forked from, and implemented support for the 3Dfx Glide API. The Glide API was developed originally for Voodoo graphics cards prior to OpenGL and Direct3D taking off now has a Vulkan implementation for some classic games.
This 1990s graphics API relic now can be run on modern systems with Vulkan thanks to the GXVK project. The hope by GXVK is to implement all three 32-bit variants of the API released by 3Dfx. Development is happening with a Wine/Linux focus.
Those wanting to learn more about the GXVK project can do so via its GitHub.
As for the new DXVK 2.4 release, those details can be found here with some additional optimizations, improved behavior under Wayland, and more.
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