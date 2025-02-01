GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 1 February 2025 at 09:25 AM EST. 44 Comments
GNOME
GTK developers have been holding another hackfest this week for the annual FOSDEM developer conference happening this weekend in Brussels. GTK developers are working toward the GTK 4.18 stable release and continuing to think more about GTK 5.

In a blog post today on the GTK project blog, they noted as part of their spring cleaning they have removed their old OpenGL renderer given the successes of their newer renders. GTK developers have also made the move to deprecate their X11 and HTML5 Broadway backends. Broadway was a nifty back-end for outputting to modern HTML5 for GTK apps within web browsers but ultimately not much use. GTK developers previously talked about deprecating their X11 support in favor of Wayland and that has now taken place.

GTK deprecates X11 support


GTK 4.17.4 was released today and it goes ahead with the X11 and Broadway backend deprecation. Meanwhile new to GTK 4.17.4 is an Android back-end: GTK apps can now work natively on Android smartphones but for the time being is considered experimental. GTK 4.17.4 also adds support for rotated videos with GtkVideo, fixes many bugs, and other enhancements.

GTK developers are planning on removing the now-deprecated X11 and Broadway back-ends for the GTK 5 toolkit release.

On the GTK blog they also outline other spring cleaning like dropping support for prior to Windows 10 and macOS 10.15. Plus other development work with their sights on the GTK 5 toolkit.
44 Comments
Related News
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font
GNOME Display Control Utility "gdctl" Merged For GNOME 48
GNOME Triple Buffering Now Works With Direct Scanout & VRR
GNOME Showtime Video Player Won't Be Ready Until GNOME 49
GNOME 48 Alpha Released With Many New Features
GNOME Snapshot Can Now Read QR Codes, Flatpak 1.16 Brings More Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE