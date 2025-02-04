GRUB Continues Working Toward Its Next Release In 2025

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 4 February 2025 at 04:54 PM EST. 1 Comment
GNU
As somewhat of an annual tradition for the FOSDEM conference, Daniel Kiper of Oracle presented a status update on the GRUB bootloader. As one of the GRUB maintainers he offers great insight to activity around this most common Linux bootloader.

Daniel Kiper was at FOSDEM 2025 last weekend in Brussels to talk about the ongoing GRUB improvements ahead of the next release. Some of the features added to GRUB over the course of 2024 included EROFS file-system support, an optional means of disabling CLI access and editing of GRUB menu entries when the GRUB image is built to specifically disallow such support, Core NX support for EFI platforms, SBAT support for ELF files, and more.

Some of the currently ongoing initiatives in the GRUB world include shim loader protocol support for EFI platforms, TrenchBoot support for Intel/AMD x86 hardware, BLS and UKI support, and more.

GRUB presentation slide


The plan is for the next code freeze and GRUB release to happen in the coming months of 2025. Those wanting to find out more about the current GRUB project happenings can see this FOSDEM presentation page for all the assets.

For those interested and somewhat related, Daniel Kiper and Maciej Pijanowski presented an update on the TrenchBoot project too for securing the boot process. Those details here while the AMD and Intel patches for TrenchBoot remain under review.
1 Comment
Related News
GNU Binutils 2.44 Released With Gas Support For AVX10.2, New Diamond Rapids Instructions
GNU C Library 2.41 Released With New C23 Features, Intel / AMD / Arm CPU Optimizations
GNU Linux-libre 6.13-gnu Deals With More Questionable Code In The Kernel
GNU Debugger GDB 16.1 Brings Better Intel PT Support, gstack Added
GNU Coreutils 9.6 Released With Changes For POSIX 2024, More AVX2 & AVX-512 Use
GCC Goes Ahead With The ARM64 ILP32 Deprecation
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font