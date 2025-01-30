GParted 1.7 Released With Support For Bcachefs & Network Block Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 30 January 2025 at 08:20 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
GParted as the GNOME Partition Editor as one of the most robust solutions for GUI-driven partition and file-system management on Linux is out with a new feature release.

GParted 1.7 was released this evening with new features for this widely-used GUI partition editor on Linux systems. With the GParted 1.7 release there is initial support for formatting Bcachefs file-systems. This experimental Bcachefs support within GParted is limited to single device file-systems and no other extra features.

GParted


In addition to the experimental support for Bcachefs file-systems, GParted 1.7 also adds support for recognizing Network Block Devices (NBDs), preventing GParted probe from starting LVM volume groups, and bumping its libparted dependency requirements.

More details and downloads on the new GParted 1.7 release via its project page that continues to be hosted on SourceForge.
Add A Comment
Related News
Bcachefs Lands More Bug Fixes In Linux 6.14
Linux 6.14 NFS Adds Direct I/O With LOCALIO, Attribute Delegation Support
F2FS Improvements Merged For Linux 6.14
Linux 6.14 Delivering Better Read Performance For CIFS
XFS Code For Linux 6.14 Improves Realtime Device Support
Minor Benefit Observed For Caching Symlink Lengths Within inodes On Linux 6.14
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE