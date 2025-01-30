GParted 1.7 Released With Support For Bcachefs & Network Block Devices

GParted as the GNOME Partition Editor as one of the most robust solutions for GUI-driven partition and file-system management on Linux is out with a new feature release.GParted 1.7 was released this evening with new features for this widely-used GUI partition editor on Linux systems. With the GParted 1.7 release there is initial support for formatting Bcachefs file-systems. This experimental Bcachefs support within GParted is limited to single device file-systems and no other extra features.

In addition to the experimental support for Bcachefs file-systems, GParted 1.7 also adds support for recognizing Network Block Devices (NBDs), preventing GParted probe from starting LVM volume groups, and bumping its libparted dependency requirements.More details and downloads on the new GParted 1.7 release via its project page that continues to be hosted on SourceForge