GNU Shepherd 1.0.2 Service Manager Delivers Fixes
In addition to the recent release of SysVinit 3.14 and systemd continuing to tack on new features, the GNU Shepherd system/user service manager written in Guile Scheme is out today with a new release.
GNU Shepherd 1.0.2 brings predominantly fixes over the prior releases with the Shepherd 1.0 release from last December. GNU Shepherd 1.0.2 now gracefully handles failures to create a service's log file, timers will now honor daylight savings time changes, various cron improvements, translation updates, and other fixes.
For those unfamiliar with GNU Shepherd, here's a look at their Guile Scheme based service file example:
Downloads and more details on today's GNU Shepherd 1.0.2 service manager update via GNU.org.
