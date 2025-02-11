GNU Shepherd 1.0.2 Service Manager Delivers Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 12 February 2025 at 10:00 AM EST. 3 Comments
GNU
In addition to the recent release of SysVinit 3.14 and systemd continuing to tack on new features, the GNU Shepherd system/user service manager written in Guile Scheme is out today with a new release.

GNU Shepherd 1.0.2 brings predominantly fixes over the prior releases with the Shepherd 1.0 release from last December. GNU Shepherd 1.0.2 now gracefully handles failures to create a service's log file, timers will now honor daylight savings time changes, various cron improvements, translation updates, and other fixes.

For those unfamiliar with GNU Shepherd, here's a look at their Guile Scheme based service file example:

GNU Shepherd


Downloads and more details on today's GNU Shepherd 1.0.2 service manager update via GNU.org.
