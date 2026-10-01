GNU Linux-libre 7.3-gnu Removes More Firmware Blobs
GNU Linux-libre 7.3 is now available following yesterday's Linux 7.3 release. The GNU Linux-libre downstream continues stripping out driver/hardware support where dependent upon firmware blobs or other proprietary elements deemed out of line with free software ideals.
The GNU Linux-libre 7.3 release announcement classifies the v7.3 changes as:
"The latest upstream release laid out plenty of new traps...
*boooo*
... that we've disarmed:
- Cleaned up blob names in new drivers: Tyr Mali GPU, Morse Micro mm81x wifi, NXP wifi, and Realtek PHY.
- Cleaned up new blob names in nova-core, amdgpu, adreno, tegra, iris video decoder, rtw89 and mt76 wifi, remoteproc documentation and Qualcomm Q6V5 PAS, qla2xxx scsi, aw88399 sound codecs, and assorted Qualcomm devicetree files."
And, of course, the GNU Linux-libre developers put out their own artwork each cycle too:
The GNU Linux-libre 7.3-gnu kernel is available from FSFLA.org.
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