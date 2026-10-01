GNU Linux-libre 7.3-gnu Removes More Firmware Blobs

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 19 October 2026 at 08:57 AM EDT. 14 Comments
GNU
GNU Linux-libre 7.3 is now available following yesterday's Linux 7.3 release. The GNU Linux-libre downstream continues stripping out driver/hardware support where dependent upon firmware blobs or other proprietary elements deemed out of line with free software ideals.

The GNU Linux-libre 7.3 release announcement classifies the v7.3 changes as:
"The latest upstream release laid out plenty of new traps...

*boooo*

... that we've disarmed:

- Cleaned up blob names in new drivers: Tyr Mali GPU, Morse Micro mm81x wifi, NXP wifi, and Realtek PHY.

- Cleaned up new blob names in nova-core, amdgpu, adreno, tegra, iris video decoder, rtw89 and mt76 wifi, remoteproc documentation and Qualcomm Q6V5 PAS, qla2xxx scsi, aw88399 sound codecs, and assorted Qualcomm devicetree files."

And, of course, the GNU Linux-libre developers put out their own artwork each cycle too:

GNU Linux-libre 7.3 release artwork


The GNU Linux-libre 7.3-gnu kernel is available from FSFLA.org.
14 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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