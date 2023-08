GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu Released With More Kernel Deblobbing

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

# Artwork



This release features a new image of Freedo represented as a small plastic toy.



# Cleaning-up changes in this release



- Reworked cleaning up of iwlwifi to reflect revamp of blob names in it



- Adjusted the cleaning scripts to account for cleaned up ARM dts files' moving in the "source" tree



- Cleaned up the usual assortment of new dts files that declare dependencies on binary blobs



- Updated cleaning up of amdgpu, adreno, rtl8xxxu, and x86 touchscreen, and of atomisp docs.



- Cleaned up new driver for rtw8851b, and for tas2781 speaker

Building off yesterday's release of Linux 6.5 , GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu is now available for this downstream kernel maintained by the Free Software Foundation Latin America crew that removes support for binary-only kernel modules and stripping out other kernel code that depends on non-free-software microcode/firmware and other elements not deemed in the interests of pure free software.GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu continues in the usual traditional of stripping out and sanitizing code not meeting their free software standards. Among the new changes with GNU Linux-libre 6.5 include:More details on these GNU Linux-libre 6.5 changes via the release announcement



The updated GNU Linux-libre mascot, Freedo.

GNU Linux-libre is available from FSFLA.org