GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu Released With More Kernel Deblobbing
GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu continues in the usual traditional of stripping out and sanitizing code not meeting their free software standards. Among the new changes with GNU Linux-libre 6.5 include:
# Artwork
This release features a new image of Freedo represented as a small plastic toy.
# Cleaning-up changes in this release
- Reworked cleaning up of iwlwifi to reflect revamp of blob names in it
- Adjusted the cleaning scripts to account for cleaned up ARM dts files' moving in the "source" tree
- Cleaned up the usual assortment of new dts files that declare dependencies on binary blobs
- Updated cleaning up of amdgpu, adreno, rtl8xxxu, and x86 touchscreen, and of atomisp docs.
- Cleaned up new driver for rtw8851b, and for tas2781 speaker
More details on these GNU Linux-libre 6.5 changes via the release announcement.
The updated GNU Linux-libre mascot, Freedo.
GNU Linux-libre is available from FSFLA.org.