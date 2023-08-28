GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu Released With More Kernel Deblobbing

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 August 2023 at 09:01 AM EDT. 12 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Building off yesterday's release of Linux 6.5, GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu is now available for this downstream kernel maintained by the Free Software Foundation Latin America crew that removes support for binary-only kernel modules and stripping out other kernel code that depends on non-free-software microcode/firmware and other elements not deemed in the interests of pure free software.

GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu continues in the usual traditional of stripping out and sanitizing code not meeting their free software standards. Among the new changes with GNU Linux-libre 6.5 include:
# Artwork

This release features a new image of Freedo represented as a small plastic toy.

# Cleaning-up changes in this release

- Reworked cleaning up of iwlwifi to reflect revamp of blob names in it

- Adjusted the cleaning scripts to account for cleaned up ARM dts files' moving in the "source" tree

- Cleaned up the usual assortment of new dts files that declare dependencies on binary blobs

- Updated cleaning up of amdgpu, adreno, rtl8xxxu, and x86 touchscreen, and of atomisp docs.

- Cleaned up new driver for rtw8851b, and for tas2781 speaker

More details on these GNU Linux-libre 6.5 changes via the release announcement.

Linux 6.5-gnu Freedo
The updated GNU Linux-libre mascot, Freedo.


GNU Linux-libre is available from FSFLA.org.
12 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.5 Released With AMD P-State EPP Default, USB4 v2, MIDI 2.0 & More Hardware Bits
fchmodat2 System Call Submitted For Linux 6.6
Many Features Ahead With Linux 6.6: EEVDF Scheduler, New AMD CPU Features, NVK uAPI
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
Linux 6.5 Ready To Ship With Initial USB4 v2, More WiFi 7, AMD P-State EPP Default & More
Linux 6.6 To Bring Another Rust Toolchain Upgrade
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years
AMD Acquires An AI Software Company
Ubuntu Desktop "Charting A Course For The Future" With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Next Year
QEMU 8.1 Released With New PipeWire Audio Backend, Many CPU Improvements
Box64 0.2.4 Released - Some x86-64 Games Now Playable On RISC-V