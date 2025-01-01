GNU Linux-libre 6.13-gnu Deals With More Questionable Code In The Kernel
Building off yesterday's release of the Linux 6.13 kernel, GNU Linux-libre 6.13 is out today as this downstream kernel from FSF LA that strips out code pertaining to the ability to load non-free drivers/microcode and other elements not deemed within the standards of the Free Software Foundation, even when it means removing/disabling hardware support and features.
For the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel there's been more upstream driver changes they needed to deal with. Per this evening's release announcement:
"This was a very active cycle, blob-wise.
*blinking red alert*
- six new drivers had blob requests that we've neutered: rtw8812a, rtw8821a, bmi270, aw88081, ntp8835, ntp8918;
- lots of new and updated devicetree (.dts) files mentioned new blobs that would otherwise be requested and loaded;
- new blobs or other adjustments had to be made to the following drivers: wilc1000, rt1320, sh4-siu, ivpu, btnxpuart, adreno, r8169, x86 touchscreen;
*colorful language omitted*
- cs35l56 documentation, that upstream added after rc7, had to be adjusted to remove recommendations about installing blobs, that would not be applicable to GNU Linux-libre;
- drivers for rtl8192e, rtl8712, vt6656, and ti-st were removed upstream, so we could drop the logic to clean them up."
They also put out their new kernel artwork for the GNU Linux-libre 6.13-gnu milestone:
The GNU Linux-libre 6.13-gnu kernel can be downloaded from FSFLA.org.
7 Comments