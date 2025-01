GNU Linux-libre 6.13-gnu Deals With More Questionable Code In The Kernel

"This was a very active cycle, blob-wise.



*blinking red alert*



- six new drivers had blob requests that we've neutered: rtw8812a, rtw8821a, bmi270, aw88081, ntp8835, ntp8918;



- lots of new and updated devicetree (.dts) files mentioned new blobs that would otherwise be requested and loaded;



- new blobs or other adjustments had to be made to the following drivers: wilc1000, rt1320, sh4-siu, ivpu, btnxpuart, adreno, r8169, x86 touchscreen;



*colorful language omitted*



- cs35l56 documentation, that upstream added after rc7, had to be adjusted to remove recommendations about installing blobs, that would not be applicable to GNU Linux-libre;



- drivers for rtl8192e, rtl8712, vt6656, and ti-st were removed upstream, so we could drop the logic to clean them up."

Building off yesterday's release of the Linux 6.13 kernel , GNU Linux-libre 6.13 is out today as this downstream kernel from FSF LA that strips out code pertaining to the ability to load non-free drivers/microcode and other elements not deemed within the standards of the Free Software Foundation, even when it means removing/disabling hardware support and features.For the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel there's been more upstream driver changes they needed to deal with. Per this evening's release announcement They also put out their new kernel artwork for the GNU Linux-libre 6.13-gnu milestone:

The GNU Linux-libre 6.13-gnu kernel can be downloaded from FSFLA.org