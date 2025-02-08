GNU G-Golf v0.8 Released For Writing GTK Apps In Guile/Scheme

Years in the making, GNU G-Golf 0.8 was released on Friday as a significant release for this GNU project. No, it's not a golfing simulator or anything like that, but rather a Guile Object Library for GNOME so that you can develop GTK applications from the Guile/Scheme programming language.For anyone wanting to go on a wild weekend adventure, GNU G-Golf 0.8 is available as this library for developing GNOME/GTK apps using Guile/Scheme. This comes complete with libadwaita integration and allows Glib/GObject introspection. From the G-Golf documentation, here's an example application:

The GNU G-Golf 0.8.0 release has a number of new interfaces, a new Adwaita demo, and numerous fixes. This has been a lengthy development cycle with the G-Golf 0.8 development stretching back more than three years.Those intrigued by G-Golf can learn more about it at the GNU.org project site.