GNU Debugger GDB 16.1 Brings Better Intel PT Support, gstack Added

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 18 January 2025 at 09:29 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU
GDB 16.1 was tagged today as the newest version of the GNU Debugger for helping debug a variety of programming languages on numerous different CPU architectures and platforms.

The GDB 16.1 release adds record/replay support for LoongArch processors on Linux, watchpoints for tagged data pointers, the ARM Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) debugging is now supported on bare metal AArch64 servers, and the new "gstack" bash script uses GDB to print stack traces on running processes.

gstack


The gstack script picked up by GDB is what Fedora has been carrying on their own for a long time and is a "naturla counterpart" to gcore. Red Hat upstreamed gstack into GDB along with new documentation and more.

The updated GNU Debugger also brings enhanced breakpoint support, better support for Intel Processor Trace (PT) with asynchronous events and ptwrite payload printing, and a number of other smaller improvements throughout this widely-used open-source debugger.

Downloads and more details on the GNU Debugger GDB 16.1 release via the mailing list announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Coreutils 9.6 Released With Changes For POSIX 2024, More AVX2 & AVX-512 Use
GCC Goes Ahead With The ARM64 ILP32 Deprecation
GCC 15 Compiler Enters Its Final Stage Of Development
GCC Goes For "libc Diversity" With Picolibc Support
GNU C Library glibc 2.41 Release Coming Soon With Many New Features
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus
NTSYNC Driver Ready For Enhancing Windows Gaming With Linux 6.14
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities
Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
Experimental Linux Address Space Isolation "ASI" v2 Patches: I/O Throughput Lower By 70%
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
Alibaba Engineers Work To Address Suspend/Resume Bugs With The AMD Graphics Driver