GNU Debugger GDB 16.1 Brings Better Intel PT Support, gstack Added
GDB 16.1 was tagged today as the newest version of the GNU Debugger for helping debug a variety of programming languages on numerous different CPU architectures and platforms.
The GDB 16.1 release adds record/replay support for LoongArch processors on Linux, watchpoints for tagged data pointers, the ARM Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) debugging is now supported on bare metal AArch64 servers, and the new "gstack" bash script uses GDB to print stack traces on running processes.
The gstack script picked up by GDB is what Fedora has been carrying on their own for a long time and is a "naturla counterpart" to gcore. Red Hat upstreamed gstack into GDB along with new documentation and more.
The updated GNU Debugger also brings enhanced breakpoint support, better support for Intel Processor Trace (PT) with asynchronous events and ptwrite payload printing, and a number of other smaller improvements throughout this widely-used open-source debugger.
Downloads and more details on the GNU Debugger GDB 16.1 release via the mailing list announcement.
Add A Comment