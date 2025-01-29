GNU C Library 2.41 Released With New C23 Features, Intel / AMD / Arm CPU Optimizations

As expected, GNU C Library "glibc" 2.41 is now available as the newest half-year feature release to this important C library for Linux systems and other environments.

Glibc 2.41 brings many improvements to this all important libc implementation. Some of the most exciting changes with the GNU C Library 2.41 release include:

- Glibc on Linux now supports the sched_setattr and sched_getattr functions for parameterized scheduling policies such as SCHED_DEADLINE mode.

- ISO C23 function families in the math.h header file for acospi, asinpi, atan2pi, atanpi, cospi, sinpi, and tanpi.

- Support for the Linux getrandom vDSO.

- Faster strnlen() performance on AMD and Intel CPUs.

- A "_ISOC2Y_SOURCE" feature test macro to enable features from the draft ISO C2Y standard.

- Optimizations and correct rounding for various math functions.

- The new "glibc.rtld.execstack" tunable allows for controlling whether an executable stack is allowed from the main program.

- Support for the extensible Restartable Sequences "RSEQ" ABI since Linux 6.3.

- Character encoding and other tables updated against Unicode 16.0.

- The inconv program now supports converting files in-place.

- The DNS stub resolver now supports the strict-error option.

- Support for Guarded Control Stack (GCS) on AArch64 systems.

- Faster performance for code generation and math function speed on AArch64 systems with SVE and NEON intrinsics.

- A new architecture type to better support Hygon x86_64 processors.

- The Glibc test suite has been expanded significantly with some 800+ more test cases than the prior version.

- Fixing a possible buffer overflow when printing an assertion failure message.

- Many bug fixes.

AMD and Intel CPUs


Glibc 2.41 downloads via Git and more information on the updated GNU C Library release via Sourceware.org.
