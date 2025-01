GNU C Library 2.41 Released With New C23 Features, Intel / AMD / Arm CPU Optimizations

As expected , GNU C Library "glibc" 2.41 is now available as the newest half-year feature release to this important C library for Linux systems and other environments.Glibc 2.41 brings many improvements to this all important libc implementation. Some of the most exciting changes with the GNU C Library 2.41 release include:- Glibc on Linux now supports the sched_setattr and sched_getattr functions for parameterized scheduling policies such as SCHED_DEADLINE mode. ISO C23 function families in the math.h header file for acospi, asinpi, atan2pi, atanpi, cospi, sinpi, and tanpi.- A "_ISOC2Y_SOURCE" feature test macro to enable features from the draft ISO C2Y standard.- Optimizations and correct rounding for various math functions.- The new "glibc.rtld.execstack" tunable allows for controlling whether an executable stack is allowed from the main program.- Support for the extensible Restartable Sequences "RSEQ" ABI since Linux 6.3.- Character encoding and other tables updated against Unicode 16.0.- The inconv program now supports converting files in-place.- The DNS stub resolver now supports the strict-error option.- Support for Guarded Control Stack (GCS) on AArch64 systems.- Faster performance for code generation and math function speed on AArch64 systems with SVE and NEON intrinsics.- A new architecture type to better support Hygon x86_64 processors.- The Glibc test suite has been expanded significantly with some 800+ more test cases than the prior version.- Fixing a possible buffer overflow when printing an assertion failure message.- Many bug fixes.

Glibc 2.41 downloads via Git and more information on the updated GNU C Library release via Sourceware.org