GNU C Library 2.43 Released With More C23 Features, mseal & openat2 Functions
Version 2.43 of the GNU C Library "glibc" was released on Friday evening as the newest half-year feature update. This is a very feature packed update and even managed to be released ahead of the 1 February release plan.
Highlights of the GNU C Library glibc 2.43 release include:
- Support for more ISO C23 language features like the free_sized / free_aligned_sized / memset_explicit / memalignment functions, changes to some existing functions, support for the optional time bases of TIME_MONOTONIC / TIME_ACTIVE / TIME_THREAD_ACTIVE, and various other C23 features.
- Support for the mseal function on Linux for sealing memory mappings during process execution to protect against permission changes, unmapping, relocations, or shrinking the size.
- Support for the openat2 function on Linux as an extension of openat with more features.
- Experimental support for building with the LLVM Clang compiler on Clang 18 or newer and for AArch64 or x86_64 Linux.
- Additional optimized math functions from the CORE-MATH project such as acosh / asinh / atanh / erf / erfc / lgamma / tgamma.
- Optimized implementations for fma, fmaf, remainder, remaindef, frexpf, frexp, frexpl (binary128), and frexpl (intel96). The new FMA implementation is much faster. There are also some nice FMA improvements on AMD Zen.
- Glibc now enables 2MB transparent hugepages by default in malloc on AArch64.
- Intel Nova Lake and Wildcat Lake processor detection.
- Unicode 17.0 support.
Downloads and more details on today's GNU C Library 2.43 release via the info-gnu mailing list.
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