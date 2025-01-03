GNU C Library glibc 2.41 Release Coming Soon With Many New Features
The GNU C Library "glibc" 2.41 release should be out around the very end of January or start of February. With glibc 2.41 there are many new features coming to this widely-used libc implementation by Linux systems and elsewhere.
Some of the many changes and improvements to find with the upcoming GNU C Library 2.41 release include:
- Glibc on Linux adds sched_setattr and sched_getattr options for parameterized scheduling policies such as SCHED_DEADLINE.
- The "glibc.rtld.execstack" tunable can now be used for controlling if executable stacks are allowed from the main program. The default behavior of allowing executable stacks remains.
- Support for getrandom vDSO on Linux.
- A number of ISO C23 function families are now supported within the math header file for acospi, asinpi, atan2pi, atanpi, cospi, sinpi, and tanpi.
- Optimized and correctly rounded exp10m1f, exp2m1f, expm1f, log10f, log2p1f, log1pf, log10p1f, cbrtf, erff, erfcf, lgammaf, tgammaf, tanf, acosf, acoshf, asinf, asinhf, atanf, atan2f, atanhf, coshf, sinhf, and tanhf from the CORE-MATH project.
- The iconv program can now convert files in-place while falling back to using a temporary file as needed.
- Support for testing glibc builds with a different set of C and C++ compilers using the TEST_CC and TEST_CXX arguments on the configure script.
- The DNS stub resolver now supports the strict-error option.
- The big endian ARC port has been dropped. The Nios2 Linux GNU configurations are also no longer supported.
- More performance tuning.
More details on the Glibc 2.41 changes via the in-progress NEWS file ahead of the Glibc 2.41 release coming out around 1 February.
