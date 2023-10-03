GNU Binutils Lands Support For ARCv3 32-bit & 64-bit Architecture
GNU Binutils has added support for the ARCv3 32-bit and 64-bit CPU architecture.
Merged recently to GNU Binutils Git is support for the ARCv3 32/64-bit architecture, improving ARC disassembly output, and plumbing the ARCv3 support through to the GNU Assembler (Gas) and GNU LD linker as well.
Synopsys introduced the ARCv3 processor ISA in 2020. Unveiled alongside the ARCv3 ISA were the ARC HS5x 32-bit and HS6x 64-bit processors that can feature up to 12 cores on a 16nm process technology. This represents the fastest Synopsys ARC cores available and intended to be used from automotive controls/infotainment to wireless/networking devices and SSDs.
