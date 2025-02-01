GNU Binutils 2.44 Released With Gas Support For AVX10.2, New Diamond Rapids Instructions

GNU Binutils 2.44 was released today as the newest version of this set of binary utilities that is important to the GNU toolchain.

The GNU Assembler (Gas) with GNU Binutils 2.44 added support for Intel Diamond Rapids AMX additions with AMX-AVX512, AMX-FP8, AMX-MOVRS, AMX-TF32 and AMX-TRANSPOSE.

The GNU Assembler also now supports Intel MOVRS instructions, Intel MSR_IMM instructions, x86 Zhaoxin GMI instructions, x86 Zhaoxin PadLock PHE2 and RNG2 instructions, and support for Intel AVX10.2 instructions. There is also support for a number of newer RISC-V standard and vendor extensions.

A lot of the new AVX10.2 and Diamond Rapids ISA additions are also similarly prepared for the GCC compiler already and other components of the GNU compiler toolchain (the LLVM toolchain is also ready for these next-gen Intel CPU capabilities).

Similar to other removal work in the GNU toolchain, the Nios II targets have been dropped with it being end-of-life.

LD within GNU Binutils 2.44 now allows up to a 64KB maximum page size on LoongArch rather than the prior 16KB limit, support for mixed LTO and non-LTO codes in relocatable outputs, and several new options. Among the options for LD is allowing "--build-id=xx" for producing a 128-bit hash when built against the xxhash library for 2~4x faster performance than MD5 or SHA1.

Also new with GNU Binutils 2.44 is adding support to gprofng for hardware event counters with Neoverse-N1, AmpereOne, and AppliedMicro processors.

GNU Binutils 2.44 can be downloaded from SourceWare.org and the release announcement can be found on the info-gnu list.
