GNOME Merges Wayland DRM Lease Protocol For Better VR Handling
José Expósito authored the Wayland DRM lease protocol support for Mutter based on earlier work by Jonas Ådahl that was carried out back in 2022.
Wayland's wp_drm_lease_device_v1 protocol allows Wayland compositors as the DRM masters to lease DRM resources to Wayland clients. The main focus on all of this DRM leasing support for Linux the past few years has been on batter handling of VR headsets on Linux.
See this merge request for those interested in the Wayland DRM lease support now merged for GNOME. GNOME 47 with this work and many other enhancements is due out in mid-September.