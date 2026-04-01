Paid XR Desktop For GNOME "Breezy Desktop" In Open Beta With Multi-Display Support

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 15 March 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT. 33 Comments
GNOME
The much anticipated GNOME 48 is releasing this coming week as a big step forward for this popular Linux desktop environment. In addition there are a lot of other interesting projects continuing in tandem around GNOME. This Week in GNOME is out with its latest issue to highlight some of these most recent GNOME-related changes.

First up, libadwaita 1.7 is now available with a variety of enhancements to different widgets. There is also an adaptive preview mode available for libadwaita, sizing changes, and other styling updates.

Meanwhile the Deja Dup backups tool has added support for an Rclone remote as the storage location for backups.

For those with XR glasses, a new version of Breezy Desktop is available in open beta. Breezy Desktop allows adding multiple virtual monitors to your desktop that are then projected on the XR glasses.

Breezy Desktop


More details on the Breezy Desktop open beta can be found via this Reddit post. Breezy Desktop is open-source and available on GitHub that some users may take frustration in its paid intentions. From that Reddit post:
"It's worth noting that Breezy GNOME is fully open source, but does switch to a paid model after 2 trial months have ended, with free options available to qualified individuals. Just a heads up so that doesn't catch anyone off guard."

The pricing noted on GitHub is $10 USD annually or $25 for a lifetime purchase of the Breezy Desktop.

More details on the interesting GNOME activity the past several days via This Week in GNOME.
33 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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