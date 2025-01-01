GNOME Text Editor Gains A Sidebar, GTK's Android Backend & Other Excitement This Week

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 2 February 2025 at 06:21 AM EST. 8 Comments
GNOME
This Week in GNOME is out with its newest development summary as we embark on the GNOME 48 feature freeze.

As already covered this week, arriving for GNOME 48 is changing the default font to Adwaita Sans in finally letting go of the Cantarell. Adwaita Mono is aslo now replacing the Source Code Pro font.

As also noted within the GTK X11 deprecation article, an Android back-end has been added to the GTK toolkit.

The GNOME Text Editor has also landed a new document sidebar with properties/settings. This new GNOME Text Editor side bar will be in GNOME 48:

GNOME Text Editor sidebar


The GNOME Digital Health / Wellbeing functionality being added for GNOME 48 is also further improved this past week. The screen time controls and other options are further refined and polished.

Iotas was promoted to GNOME Circle this week for "distraction-free note taking" and the ability to sync notes across devices using Nextcloud.

More details on all of the GNOME changes to land this week via This Week in GNOME.
