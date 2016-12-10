GNOME Shell & Mutter 49 Alpha 1 Released With More Changes

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 29 June 2025 at 06:57 AM EDT. 13 Comments
GNOME
Released earlier this month were various GNOME 49 Alpha 0 packages including for GNOME Shell and the Mutter compositor while out this weekend are the "Alpha 1" releases.

On top of the changes found in the Alpha 0 releases a few weeks ago, GNOME Mutter 49 Alpha 1 adds a speed limit on visual alerts, makes logical monitors more persistent, increasing the bias toward smaller scaling factors, adding support for 10/12/16 bit software decoder YUV formats, a fix around high resolution scroll wheel events, applying touchpad acceleration profiles on startup, and various crash fixes and other general bug fixes.

More details on the GNOME Mutter 49 Alpha 1 changes via GNOME GitLab.

GNOME Shell 49 Alpha 1 meanwhile adds support for pad dials, showing the workspace switcher on-screen display across all monitors, adding the "gnome-extensions upload" command for easily uploading GNOME extensions, adding do-not-disturb to quick settings, and adding a dedicated accessibility menu to the login screen. Plus various other bug fixes as outlined on this Git commit.

GNOME 49 Alpha should be officially announced in the coming days followed by the GNOME 49 Beta in early August and the 49 release candidate at the end of August. GNOME 49.0 is expected to be released on 17 September.
13 Comments
Related News
GNOME Mutter Improves Damage Tracking For Secondary GPU Copy Buffers
Moose: GNOME Gains Another Local AI App Option
"Toolpak" Being Devised By GNOME OS Developers, Akin To Flatpak For Tools
Wisp Makes It Easier To Manage Btrfs Snapshots From The GNOME Desktop
GNOME OS Turns To Zswap To Deal With OOM Issues, Progress On Geary Email Client Fork
GNOME 51 Released With Improved Frame Scheduling, Many App Improvements
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage
Python 3.15 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler Running Faster