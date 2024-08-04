GNOME Shell 47 Beta Brings Hardware Encoding When Screen Recording & More
As the next step toward releasing GNOME 47.0 in mid-September, the GNOME 47 beta release is imminent and today the GNOME Shell and Mutter compositor "47.beta" releases were made.
The GNOME 47 beta components are being checked in for release and the Mutter and GNOME Shell updates as usual are quite extensive.
Mutter 47 beta changes include:
- Fixing visibility issues of XWayland issues.
- Initial plumbing for being able to transform color state, as part of the larger effort around HDR support.
- Building and publishing GNOME OS systemd-sysext extensions.
- Support for tablet tool key bindings and actions.
- Support for tablet tool pressure ranges.
- Improved sticky behavior with transient dialogs.
- Mutter can now recover from secondary GPU update failures.
- Memory leak fixes, bug fixes, and other updates.
More details via this commit.
GNOME Shell 47 beta changes include:
- Support for using hardware encoding for screen recordings if possible.
- Overview startup notifications are more reliable.
- Fixes connecting to WPA2 enterprise networks.
- Unlinked rounded buttons are now used in notifications and dialogs.
- Various other updates and fixes.
More details on the GNOME Shell 47 beta changes via this commit.
1 Comment